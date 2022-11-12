Cormark Lowers Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$8.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.31% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

CTS has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.34.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 13.9 %

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$4.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$982.18 million and a PE ratio of 58.38. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$3.95 and a 12 month high of C$12.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$596.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$570.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

