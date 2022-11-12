Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Coty’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.
Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Coty Stock Performance
NYSE COTY opened at $7.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Coty by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coty by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.
Coty Company Profile
Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.
See Also
