Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Coty’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

NYSE COTY opened at $7.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Coty by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coty by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

