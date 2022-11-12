Cowen Cuts Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target to $215.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $153.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.75. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $5.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 14%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.01%.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,433,000 after purchasing an additional 636,230 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,629,000 after purchasing an additional 568,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,204,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2,799.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 139,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

