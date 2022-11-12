Cowen Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $36.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lyft from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.13.
Lyft Stock Up 12.6 %
LYFT opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lyft has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $53.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyft (LYFT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.