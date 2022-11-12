Cowen Raises HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $68.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.78.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $64.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,060 shares of company stock valued at $780,726 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $495,719,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $274,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

