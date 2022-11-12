CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.79. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSH. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.