Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 1,759 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,041 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21,811.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

