Credit Suisse Group Cuts Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $28.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.27.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $31.79.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

