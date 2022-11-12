Credit Suisse Group Lowers Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $15.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Groupon to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of GRPN opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a market cap of $307.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In other news, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $1,370,261.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,177,711 shares in the company, valued at $26,633,405.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 303.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,990 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 40.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,743 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 42.6% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 48,846 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 723.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 15.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

