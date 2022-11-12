Credit Suisse Group Trims MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Target Price to $16.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of MeridianLink from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of MLNK opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 382.25 and a beta of 0.79.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). MeridianLink had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the 2nd quarter worth $19,325,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

