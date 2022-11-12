Credit Suisse Group Trims MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Target Price to $16.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of MeridianLink from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.
MeridianLink Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of MLNK opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 382.25 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the 2nd quarter worth $19,325,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.
MeridianLink Company Profile
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
