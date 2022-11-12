Credit Suisse Group Trims Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Target Price to $30.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $52.53.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,125,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,034,000 after acquiring an additional 201,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,463,000 after acquiring an additional 818,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 552,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

