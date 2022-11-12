Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys 2,608 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 158,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,648,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 22.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 6.4% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 65,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
