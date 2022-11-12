Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys 2,608 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 158,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,648,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 22.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 6.4% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 65,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

