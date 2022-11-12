Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,600.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $100.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.49.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

