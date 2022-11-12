Csaba Sverha Sells 14,194 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
FN opened at $126.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.37. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $128.26.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities increased their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
