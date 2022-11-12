Csaba Sverha Sells 14,194 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FN opened at $126.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.37. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $128.26.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities increased their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

