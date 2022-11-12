CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$17.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRT.UN. CIBC cut their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CRT.UN opened at C$15.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.32. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$14.21 and a twelve month high of C$18.46.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

