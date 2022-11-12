Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Hits New 52-Week High at $179.22

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $179.22 and last traded at $179.09, with a volume of 239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.15.

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

