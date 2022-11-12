CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.80

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 6184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVBF has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 41.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $990,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $992,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 131.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 885,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 133.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,238,000 after purchasing an additional 789,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,021,000 after purchasing an additional 750,265 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

