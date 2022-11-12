DA Davidson Downgrades Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) to Neutral

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Vintage Wine Estates to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 5.08.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Up 20.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VWE opened at 3.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 3.25 and a 200-day moving average of 6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of 2.13 and a 12 month high of 12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.08 by 0.09. The company had revenue of 75.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 76.70 million. Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

