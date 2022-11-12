DA Davidson Trims Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Target Price to $56.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

TTD stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.95. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,438.50, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

