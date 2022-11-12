DA Davidson Trims Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Target Price to $56.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.
Trade Desk Stock Up 2.7 %
TTD stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.95. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,438.50, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trade Desk Company Profile
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
