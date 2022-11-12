DA Davidson Weighs in on Funko, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) – DA Davidson decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Funko in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Funko’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Funko stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $496.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. Funko has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Funko by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 757,101 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $1,204,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,245,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Funko by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 221,032 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at $674,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,821 shares of company stock worth $1,497,577. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

