Darius Adamczyk Sells 40,520 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $212.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $224.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.51. The firm has a market cap of $143.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

