Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 557,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 694,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Datametrex AI Stock Down 5.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$33.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Jerry Marshall Gunter acquired 933,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,816,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$465,280.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

