Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the October 15th total of 345,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Deep Yellow Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of DYLLF opened at $0.54 on Friday. Deep Yellow has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.
Deep Yellow Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deep Yellow (DYLLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.