Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the October 15th total of 345,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Deep Yellow Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of DYLLF opened at $0.54 on Friday. Deep Yellow has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

