Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 185,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 274,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Defiance Silver Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.00 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's major projects include the Zacatecas silver projects in the mining region of Zacatecas in Mexico; and the Tepal copper-gold project in Michoacan, Mexico.

