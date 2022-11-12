dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on dentalcorp from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.44.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

dentalcorp Price Performance

TSE:DNTL opened at C$6.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49. dentalcorp has a fifty-two week low of C$6.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.21. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -6.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

About dentalcorp

In related news, Director Graham Lawrence Rosenberg bought 9,950 shares of dentalcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,161.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at C$373,625.34.

(Get Rating)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.