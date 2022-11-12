dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) PT Lowered to C$15.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTLGet Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 119.94% from the company’s current price.

DNTL has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.44.

Shares of TSE DNTL opened at C$6.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.21. dentalcorp has a fifty-two week low of C$6.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.68.

In other news, Director Graham Lawrence Rosenberg acquired 9,950 shares of dentalcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,161.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$373,625.34.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

