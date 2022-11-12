dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) PT Lowered to C$15.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 119.94% from the company’s current price.
DNTL has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.44.
dentalcorp Price Performance
Shares of TSE DNTL opened at C$6.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.21. dentalcorp has a fifty-two week low of C$6.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
About dentalcorp
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.