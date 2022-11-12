dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) PT Lowered to C$15.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 119.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.44.

dentalcorp Price Performance

dentalcorp stock opened at C$6.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.20. dentalcorp has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$18.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.21.

Insider Activity

dentalcorp Company Profile

In other dentalcorp news, Director Graham Lawrence Rosenberg acquired 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,161.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at C$373,625.34.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

