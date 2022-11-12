Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $48.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

TPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TPG in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TPG in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $41.78 on Thursday. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion and a PE ratio of 522.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $255.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TPG will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,399,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,084,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,926,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

