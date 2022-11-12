Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $23.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 391.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,397,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,259,000 after buying an additional 1,909,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 86.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,683,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,661,000 after buying an additional 1,245,024 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $26,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $23,989,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 39.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,352,000 after buying an additional 601,122 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

