Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £151.47 ($174.40) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLTR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($148.53) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($158.89) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a £138 ($158.89) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a £110 ($126.66) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £143.45 ($165.17).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.2 %

FLTR stock opened at £116.70 ($134.37) on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 79.90 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of £123.20 ($141.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The firm has a market cap of £20.52 billion and a PE ratio of -49.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of £106.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9,492.11.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.