Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 145 ($1.67) price objective on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.38) to GBX 100 ($1.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($1.96) to GBX 115 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 147.17 ($1.69).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

MKS stock opened at GBX 124.70 ($1.44) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.33. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.03). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.63.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.