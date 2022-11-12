Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

DXT opened at C$5.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$5.13 and a 52-week high of C$9.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.88. The company has a market cap of C$358.71 million and a P/E ratio of 27.50.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

