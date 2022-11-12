Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Dexterra Group Stock Up 2.8 %

DXT stock opened at C$5.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$358.71 million and a P/E ratio of 27.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$5.13 and a 52 week high of C$9.09.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

