DHT (NYSE:DHT) PT Raised to $11.00

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on DHT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.26 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14.

DHT Announces Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. DHT had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DHT will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -799.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in DHT by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

