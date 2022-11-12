DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.45.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -138.08 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $1,144,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $5,576,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

