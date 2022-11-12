DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.08 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 63.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

