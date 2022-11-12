DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Bank of America

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71.

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 63.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

