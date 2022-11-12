Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Diodes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Diodes by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 68,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Cowen increased their target price on Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their target price on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $82.58 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

