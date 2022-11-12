Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIOD. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95. Diodes has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $113.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.