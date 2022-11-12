Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Diodes Stock Performance

Diodes stock opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Diodes has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $113.98.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

