DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Update

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the October 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DKSH in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKSHF opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.92. DKSH has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $75.27.

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

