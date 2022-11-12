DZ Bank Upgrades Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Buy

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.04.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 3.7 %

TTWO stock opened at $102.25 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $189.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -929.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.