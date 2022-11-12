Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,800 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the October 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.3 %

ECC stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $451.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 80,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.