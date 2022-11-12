Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 74.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 65,962 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of DEA opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 424.02%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

