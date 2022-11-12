ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.70 million.

ECN Capital Stock Up 3.8 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ECN. TD Securities decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.27.

ECN stock opened at C$3.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$811.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.44. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$2.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24.

In other news, Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. In other news, Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,549,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,193,717.60. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 330,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,935.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 35.72%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

