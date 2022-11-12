ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.27.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$3.29 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$2.86 and a 52-week high of C$12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$811.91 million and a P/E ratio of 29.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.70 million.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 100,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.78 per share, with a total value of C$477,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,549,219 shares in the company, valued at C$55,193,717.60. In other news, Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,549,219 shares in the company, valued at C$55,193,717.60. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 330,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,935.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 35.72%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

