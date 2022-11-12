ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECNGet Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Cormark from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.98% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.27.

Shares of ECN opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.44. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.86 and a twelve month high of C$12.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$811.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Barry bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$499,862.61. In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.85 per share, with a total value of C$146,297.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 614,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,595,097.21. Also, Senior Officer James Barry bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. Over the last three months, insiders bought 330,391 shares of company stock worth $1,812,935.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

