ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.98% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cormark cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.27.
ECN Capital Stock Performance
ECN opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$811.91 million and a PE ratio of 29.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.44. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$2.86 and a 52-week high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73.
Insider Transactions at ECN Capital
In related news, Senior Officer James Barry bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at C$499,862.61. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at C$67,166,953.63. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 330,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,935.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
