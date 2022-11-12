ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cormark cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.27.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$811.91 million and a PE ratio of 29.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.44. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$2.86 and a 52-week high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Insider Transactions at ECN Capital

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at C$499,862.61. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at C$67,166,953.63. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 330,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,935.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

