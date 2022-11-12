ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stephens from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.27.

ECN Capital Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$811.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.86 and a 12-month high of C$12.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at ECN Capital

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. In related news, Senior Officer James Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 135,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$67,166,953.63. Insiders have bought a total of 330,391 shares of company stock worth $1,812,935 over the last ninety days.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

