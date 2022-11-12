ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$6.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.27.

TSE ECN opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$811.91 million and a P/E ratio of 29.91. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$2.86 and a 52 week high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.44.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,413,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. In related news, Senior Officer James Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$499,862.61. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at C$67,166,953.63. Insiders have bought 330,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,935 in the last 90 days.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

